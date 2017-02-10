D1Baseball tabs Musselwhite as Big South preseason Freshman of the Year

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Winthrop’s Tyler Musselwhite was named the Big South preseason freshman of the year by D1Baseball.com.

An all-county and all-conference performer at Fairmont High School, Musselwhite joins the Eagles as an infielder.

Coaches in the Big South voted Winthrop, which finished with a 28-27 record last season, to finish fourth in the league this year. High Point was tabbed the preseason favorite to win the conference, with Campbell taking second.

Coastal Carolina, the reigning Big South and NCAA champion, joined the Sun Belt Conference.

Musselwhite and the Eagles open the 2017 season on Feb. 17 against Maine.

