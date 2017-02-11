‘Clutch’ Caulder lifts Fairmont over St. Pauls, 66-65

FAIRMONT — While everyone’s blood pressure inside the Fairmont High School gym was on the rise in the final moments of the close boys varsity game against St. Pauls, there was one person the intense moment didn’t phase.

Standing on the free-throw line with the fans yelling and the scoreboard not in his team’s favor, Fairmont’s Julius Caulder — like he has been his entire career — was the focal point in the clutch moment. With all the distractions, he delivered and did it without letting crunch time get to him.

“When I went to the line I knew I just had to calm down because the crowd got excited and everybody got loud,” Caulder said. “There’s just a lot going through my head so I just try to calm down and think about my Grandpa. If I think about him, I think I got it. I always look at him and he always points at me and says, ‘You got it.’ He’s got a spot he usually sits at so I acted like I pointed at him and he pointed back at me.”

Caulder finished with 16 points, but none bigger than his final two at the free-throw line with four seconds left as the Golden Tornadoes topped St. Pauls 66-65, to take one big step toward its seventh Three Rivers Conference title in a row.

Over the final three minutes, both teams traded out scores in a rematch of a 53-50 St. Pauls win earlier in the season, with both having aspirations to tie Whiteville for the conference lead on Friday night.

“St. Pauls came out and gave it everything they had,” said Fairmont coach Montrell McNair. “We were able to withstand a couple of their runs because they had a couple spurts that kind of put us down. … I had some role players that stepped in off the bench and did their roles.”

Fairmont’s (19-4, 11-2 TRC) role players came up with key plays in the final quarter to tie the game after St. Pauls (17-6, 11-3 TRC) led by as much as six in the fourth.

Kaheem Pittman scored four straight points to bring the score down to 58-56 and then Brent McDonald’s 3-pointer from the right wing tied the game at 59-all. Both teams traded buckets to tie the game at 63-all with 1:35 left. Derrick Arnette hit one free throw with 1:25 left to send Fairmont up one, and both teams volleyed turnovers before St. Pauls’ Isaiah Harlee went to the foul line with 11 seconds left.

Harlee hit both to put the Bulldogs up one. But as a whole for St. Pauls, the foul line was not kind, going 7-for-18 on the night.

“Despite the missed free throws, I was still proud because Isaiah Harlee, which is stat-wise one of our worst free-throw shooters, made two big free throws for us,” said St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson. “A little bit a of fatigue and playing that fourth quarter, I probably pulled some of them out and gave them a break, but I felt like I needed to keep my dogs in.”

On the ensuing possession, Caulder was fouled shooting a jumper from the top of the key and calmly sank both to take the lead, while the Fairmont defense disrupted Ted McNeill bringing the ball up and forced him to heave a 25-footer at the buzzer that banked off.

“It’s just Julius being Julius,” McNair said. “He does what he has to do to win the game and that late in the play he’s going to make a play for someone else or himself.”

In the first half, Caulder had seven points as the lead switched hands 13 times before Fairmont closed on a 12-3 run to go up 38-33 and capped it off with six straight points from Sidney McKeithan, who finished with 16 points and seven boards in the game. Caulder — finished with 15 rebounds — and McKeithan saw most of the time in the post, going up against the length of St. Pauls.

“Sidney did a good job of playing strong and being tough down in the paint despite his size,” McNair said. “We tried to stop their offensive rebounds and the next thing we tried to do was make their shots hard.”

Out of the locker room at halftime, St. Pauls’ guard combo of McNeill and J.J. Oxendine took over to erase a five-point deficit and go up by as much as five late in the third quarter. McNeill scored 11 of his game-high 18 points in the third quarter and Oxendine chipped in five for the Bulldogs.

Both were able to take advantage of Fairmont overplaying them on the wings with back cuts and drives to the basket.

“I’ve seen growth and as a coach that’s what you want to see from a team,” Thompson said. “Those guys were confident and came and executed the game plan, but we just came up a little short.”

With the conference title tie with Whiteville in reach, McNair was quick to react following the win over the Bulldogs, but the momentum going forward is heavily in the Golden Tornadoes favor with 11 wins in a row since the loss to St. Pauls earlier in the year.

“We haven’t won it yet, we’ve still got to play East Columbus tomorrow,” he said. “It’s tough playing back to back.”

Fairmont hosts East Columbus today with the jayvee games starting around 2 p.m., and the varsity to follow around 4 p.m. with the girls tipoff.

Oxendine added 17 points and Harlee had 16 for the Bulldogs.

Fairmont girls shake distractions, top Lady Bulldogs

Even though coach Richard Mitchell felt like his team was looking ahead to its meeting today with East Columbus, the Fairmont girls basketball held on to defeat St. Pauls 47-34 at home.

“They weren’t looking into tonight’s game, but they were looking at tomorrow’s,” Mitchell said. “The win was important, but as a whole, I’ve seen a great improvement of the team.”

St. Pauls (3-19, 3-11 TRC) charged out of halftime by outscoring Fairmont (11-11, 8-5 TRC) 13-7 in the third quarter, but the Lady Golden Tornadoes held on late to secure the win.

Kiara Page had 14 points and 11 rebounds and Krishay Moore added 11 points for Fairmont. Mysiah McAllister and Tyeema Lewis had 11 apiece for St. Pauls.

Rodd Baxley | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Brent McDonald (15) and Derrick Arnette (3) celebrate after the Golden Tornadoes’ thrilling 66-65 win over St. Pauls on Friday. Fairmont can earn a share of the TRC title with a win over East Columbus today. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0104.jpg Rodd Baxley | The Robesonian Fairmont’s Brent McDonald (15) and Derrick Arnette (3) celebrate after the Golden Tornadoes’ thrilling 66-65 win over St. Pauls on Friday. Fairmont can earn a share of the TRC title with a win over East Columbus today.

Golden Tornadoes can earn share of TRC title with win on Saturday

By Jonathan Bym jbym@civitasmedia.com

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

