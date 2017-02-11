Local Roundup: Lumberton girls win bowling title; St. Pauls’ Oxendine wins track title

Lumberton wins state bowling title

SHALLOTTE — Keeping its championship hopes alive with multiple strikes when it needed it most, the Lumberton girls bowling team defeated Hoke to win the state championship on Friday.

The Lady Pirates needed a four-bagger to advance past Jack Britt, before finishing off Hoke with three strikes for the “turkey” and tournament title.

Jayla Oxendine won the individual title for the Pirates, beating out a bowler from West Brunswick and earning first-team, all-state honors. Megan Miller finished third to also earn all-state honors.

Aaron Lee finished fifth for the Lumberton boys team, earning second-team honors.

The teams are coached by Rachel Diego.

St. Pauls’ Oxendine wins indoor track title

WINSTON-SALEM — St. Pauls junior Dakota Oxendine made the leap to NCHSAA state champion on Friday in Winston-Salem, finishing with top honors in the high jump at the 1A/2A indoor track meet.

Oxendine won the 2A title with a jump of 6 feet, 4 inches to edge out North Johnston’s Alex Boyette at the JDL Fast Track.

Red Devils sweep South Robeson

ROWLAND — The Red Springs varsity basketball teams earned a sweep of South Robeson on Friday, with the boys taking a 72-62 win and the girls winning 60-29.

The Red Devils (12-10, 9-5 TRC) had four players finish in double figures, with Nichorie West scoring a game-high 20 points. Monte’ Wilkerson added 16 points, Caleel Mitchell logged 15 and Eric Graham tallied 10.

Johnny Pipken with 17 to lead the Mustangs

Taya Jones had 17 points, 7 steals for the Lady Red Devils. Sha’nia Leach flirted with a quadruple-double for the second straight game, finishing with eight points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals.

Lumberton, Purnell Swett in top 6 at East Regionals

SOUTHERN PINES — After the first day of the NCHSAA 4A East Regionals at Pinecrest High School, Lumberton sits in third as a team and Purnell Swett in sixth.

The Pirates have Sincere Johnson at 106 pounds, Noah Taylor at 113 pounds, James Benjamin at 120 pounds, Chris Kelly at 126 pounds, Yakemiean Johnson at 132 pounds, Jaden Jenkins at 138 pounds, Derrick McCall at 182 pounds, Christopher Thompson at 195 pounds and Tray Regan at 285 pounds in today’s semifinals.

Purnell Swett’s Rommie and Ronald McNeill and Rayshaun Baker are in the semifinals today.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class make it to the state tournament.

