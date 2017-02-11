Lady Pirates pummel Purnell Swett

PEMBROKE —Behind its most dominant defensive effort of the season, the Lumberton girls basketball team capped its regular season with a 67-9 win at rival Purnell Swett on Friday.

The Lady Pirates (22-1, 10-0 SEC) held the Lady Rams (1-19, 0-10) scoreless in three of four quarters, logging their best defensive performance since last season’s 68-7 win against Purnell Swett.

“I feel real good,” Lumberton coach Danny Graham said. “If we can keep playing together and concentrate all of our time on the defensive end, we’ll be fine.”

With the win, Lumberton finished a perfect 10-0 in Southeastern Conference play this season en route to consecutive conference titles. The Lady Pirates had three players finish in double figures, with London Thompson scoring a game-high 18 points to lead the way.

Madison Canady added 12 points and Jasmine McBride scored all 10 of her points in the first half for the Pirates, who scored 20 points in each of the first two quarters to carry a 40-9 lead into the break.

Desaree Dunham scored all nine points for the Lady Rams in the second quarter.

As the Lady Pirates look ahead to postseason play, Graham said his team’s main focus will be on “defense and rebounding.”

“I told them we had a great regular season,” he said. “but now the next tournament starts.”

Lloyd logs triple-double in Lumberton’s win over Swett

Behind a triple-double from Stephon Lloyd, the Lumberton boys basketball team closed its regular season with a 78-64 victory at Purnell Swett on Friday.

Lloyd finished with 19 points — including a 13-of-15 mark from the free-throw line — 11 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Pirates (11-12, 3-7 SEC), who used a 26-10 third quarter to pull away from the Rams (3-17, 1-9).

Kwasheek Breeden and Jordan McNeill scored 18 points each for Lumberton. Breeden also pulled down 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double.

Kyler Page scored 15 points to lead the Rams, with Shawn Williamson adding 14.

Rodd Baxley | The Robesonian Lumberton’s London Thompson and Danny Graham celebrate in the first half of Friday’s game at Purnell Swett. The Lady Pirates finished a perfect 10-0 in the SEC this season. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DSC_0086.jpg Rodd Baxley | The Robesonian Lumberton’s London Thompson and Danny Graham celebrate in the first half of Friday’s game at Purnell Swett. The Lady Pirates finished a perfect 10-0 in the SEC this season.

By Rodd Baxley rbaxley@civitasmedia.com

