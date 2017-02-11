Eight county wrestlers qualify for states

SOUTHERN PINES — Lumberton had five wrestlers and Purnell Swett had a pair place in the top four at the NCHSAA 4A East regionals to qualify for the 4A state championships this weekend in Greensboro.

Yakemiean Johnson won the 132-pound division as Lumberton’s only individual winner at the regional and Rommie McNeill won the 138-pound class for Purnell Swett’s only title.

McNeill’s win came in a 3-2 win over Lumberton’s Jaden Jenkins, giving Jenkins his first loss of the season. Rommie’s brother Ronald placed fourth at 160 pounds to punch his ticket to states.

The Pirates’ Noah Taylor was runner-up in the 113-pound class after a 8-6 loss in the title bout, Chris Kelly came in third at 126 pounds and Christopher Thompson came in fourth at 195 pounds.

St. Pauls’ Joseph Layne qualified for states with a second place finish in the 152-pound class at the 2A Mid-East regionals at Wheatmore High School. He lost a 6-1 decision to David Veltri of Carrboro in the title match.

The state championships will start on Thursday afternoon and runs through Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/robeson-county-wrestling2017211234230919.png