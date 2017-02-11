7th heaven: Fairmont grabs share of Three Rivers title

FAIRMONT — Emotionally and physically spent from three games already this week, the Fairmont boys basketball team needed to power through on Saturday to complete a feat that has been equally as taxing and has gotten tougher and tougher over the past seven seasons.

With its 85-55 win over East Columbus at home on Saturday, Fairmont claimed its seventh straight conference title to share the crown the Whiteville after rolling to the finish line of the regular season with a 12-game win streak.

“This was a rough week and it showed our toughness. I told those guys that if we get through this week undefeated, we are going to be a hard out for anybody, and we did it,” said Fairmont coach Montrell McNair. “They’re in a good position right now. We’re still going to be pretty tough.”

The streak of conference titles looked like it might be jeopardy in the early goings of conference play after a 3-2 start to Three Rivers Conference play following back-to-back losses for the first time since 2010 and Jarique Moore going down with an injury. From the outside looking in, it’s easy for McNair to see how many teams believed this was the year the streak would end.

But unlike in the past seven seasons, the Golden Tornadoes were more balanced, seeing the role players and bench come up game after game to make sure what started before them wasn’t snapped on their watch.

“When he (Moore) went down, I think a lot of teams took us for granted. …From the outside looking in, you would assume we were a little bit weaker,” McNair said. “I think these guys came in and took that personal.

“In the past, we’ve always had that go-to player that when things got rough we would have to step in and take over. Now right now we don’t have that type of player. This team is more well-rounded”

Saturday was no different with the crop of bench players and underclassmen providing the lift, collectively, that a go-to player would normally bring individually.

Fairmont (20-4, 12-2 TRC) closed the regular season with eight games in 14 days, and with an emotionally and physically demanding game the night before against St. Pauls to keep its title hopes alive, the Golden Tornadoes came out against East Columbus (7-16, 2-12 TRC) a little flat.

Both teams swapped baskets for the first four minutes of the game before a quick scoring spurt from Fairmont to close the quarter gave it a 22-15 lead. Kaheem Pittman scored six in the first-period run, including an alley-oop with a minute to go to put space between the teams.

Pittman, just a sophomore, showed flashes of what’s to come in the paint for Fairmont with a 14-point, seven-rebound. His biggest downfall has been foul trouble, but that was no issue on Saturday.

“He’s a young talent that can jump out of the gym, but with him being young he doesn’t know when to explode and when not to explode,” McNair said of Pittman.

East Columbus clawed back in the second quarter to cut the Golden Tornadoes’ lead down to 33-29 with two minutes to go until halftime, but Derrick Arnette, Corry Addison and Sidney McKeithan came up with scores to stretch the lead to 43-31 at the half. The trio entered the season as ones that would be the supporting cast behind Moore and Julius Caulder, but have become the heart and soul on both sides of the floor for Fairmont in this 12-game run.

“All the guys on this team has stepped up and played their role when they had to,” McNair said. “They contribute to keeping this win streak alive. We did it as a whole team, collectively, coming in and keeping things going.”

Brent McDonald came off the bench in the third quarter and hit back-to-back 3-pointers and totaled eight points as the Golden Tornadoes reeled off a big quarter to go up 66-41 heading to the fourth.

Arnette led all scorers with 16 points, while Caulder chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Fairmont. McDonald had 10 points. East Columbus’ Alex Moore had 14 points.

Owning the tiebreaker over Whiteville with a 2-1 head-to-head record this season, Fairmont is the No. 1 seed in this week’s conference tournament that starts on Tuesday. Fairmont will host a doubleheader with the girls tipping off at 6 p.m. against South Columbus and the boys to follow against South Robeson.

In girls varsity action, East Columbus finished off its conference schedule with a perfect 14-0 record in a 63-54 win over Fairmont.

Charity Powell led all scorers with 27 points, and Krishay Moore and Kiara Page tallied 15 each for Fairmont.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont sophomore Kaheem Pittman throws down an alley-oop in the first quarter of an 85-55 win for the Golden Tornadoes that gave them their seventh conference title in a row. Pittman has emerged as a threat in the post for Fairmont and had 14 points and seven rebounds in the game against East Columbus. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Kaheem2017211213232155-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Fairmont sophomore Kaheem Pittman throws down an alley-oop in the first quarter of an 85-55 win for the Golden Tornadoes that gave them their seventh conference title in a row. Pittman has emerged as a threat in the post for Fairmont and had 14 points and seven rebounds in the game against East Columbus.

Fairmont routs East Columbus, secures seventh straight conference title

By Jonathan Bym jbym@civitasmedia.com

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.