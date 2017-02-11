Red Springs’ Leach named January Scholar Athlete

RED SPRINGS — Right from her freshman year, Red Springs basketball coach Steve Sinclair knew that Sha’nia Leach was determined to succeed on and off the playing surfaces.

He remembers her studying and doing homework in the stands at the Red Springs High School gym when she wasn’t taking part in some of the team’s workouts. Now as a senior, Leach’s successes stretch all over Red Springs’ campus as she boasts a 4.2 GPA and has played three, and sometimes four, sports a year.

“Coach always tells me that you’re a student-athlete. So, in order to be on the court you have to get the work done in class,” Leach said. “I try to keep a good attitude about getting my work done knowing that if I don’t keep my grades up, my court time will be short.”

On top of being a standout guard in basketball, Leach has also ran cross country and track all four years, and also played volleyball in the fall with cross country as a freshman and a junior. A three-year starters on the varsity basketball team, she has twice been named all-conference and all-county in basketball.

For her career, Leach has averaged 7.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 3.7 assists per game.

“She’s trying to make sure she’s doing what she has to do, it’s balancing, and she’s done a great job of,” Sinclair said. “She puts in extra time to get better as an athlete, while also putting in the extra time to make sure she maintains her GPA.”

By being a standout student-athlete in every sense of the word, Leach was named the Mountaire Farms/Civitas Media Scholar Athlete of the month for January.

The program’s mission is to highlight male and female senior student-athletes within Robeson, Scotland and Bladen counties who carry a 3.0 GPA or higher. Nominees need to also be recognized by their coaches for outstanding sportsmanship and perform with superior ability in athletic competition.

Each monthly winner receives a $1,000 college scholarship and becomes eligible for an additional $1,500 in college funds that is awarded in June to the male and female scholar athletes of the year.

“I feel like it gives the student-athletes a chance because some people think we are just athletes and we don’t really take pride in our grades and this means I do,” Leach said of winning the scholarship. “It definitely is worth it in the end when you work hard and everybody recognizes you for it.”

Being one of five seniors on the girls basketball team this year, Leach has not kept her hard work and knowledge to herself, as she’s made sure to help out her teammates whenever she could on subjects far beyond sports.

“That same leadership on the court is the same leadership that she has in the classroom,” Sinclair said. “No matter how hard the assignment or task is in a game, she stays even keeled with it.”

“I’ve just tried to keep the energy with everybody,” Leach said. “We have study hall sometimes so I tell them I can help you with this and we can work together and stay bonded.”

She credits her family, with mother Deborah Leach, and her coaches for pushing her to succeed and work hard in the class and in sports. She plans on majoring in psychology in college.

Leach http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Leach20172810407614.jpeg Leach

By Jonathan Bym jbym@civitasmedia.com

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.