From the Fringe

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Clyde and Willie Jacobs continued their impressive run in the Pinecrest Senior Shootout, winning the championship flight on Thursday.

Bob and Linda Slahetka finished second in the top flight, with Richard Moore and Ray Locklear taking top honors in the first flight. Tommy Belch and James Humphrey earned a runner-up finish

Locklear and Al Wall were the closest-to-the-pin winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Senior Shootout

Clyde and Willie Jacobs earned a three-stroke victory over Jimmy Stone and Mike Gandley in the championship flight of the Fairmont Senior Shootout on Tuesday.

Wilkie Lowry and Van Locklear won the first flight, with Craig Lowry and Ronnie Chavis taking second.

Vinson Chavis and Delton Burns edged out John Lahey and Al Wall for top honors in the second flight, with Ronnie Bullard and E.J. Locklear taking the third flight over Freddie Maynor and Ray Lewis.

Gandley and Willie Jacobs were the closest-to-the-pin winners.

The next Fairmont Senior Shootout will be Tuesday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont’s week in review

Fairmont Golf Club will host a super ball tournament on Feb. 25 with a noon shotgun start. This will be a four-person super ball format with a cost of $30 for members and $40 for non-members. The entry fee includes cart and greens fees, lunch, meal after play and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Best rounds posted this week include:

Aaron Maynor – 68

Bill Link – 72

David Sessions – 72

Wayne Callahan – 72

Justin Britt – 73

Bruce Thompson – 74

Kirk Hamilton – 74

Jonathon Wilcox – 75

Tom Jones – 75

Rick Smith – 76

Submit golf news to Rodd Baxley at [email protected]

