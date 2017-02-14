UNCP softball’s Abbey Walters tabbed as PBC player of the week

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Bladenboro native Abbey Walters got rewarded for her impressive start to the season for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke softball team, earning Peach Belt Conference player of the week honors, the league announced Tuesday.

It’s the first such honor for Walters, a West Bladen alum who is in her second season as a Brave.

In six games last week, Walters logged a 13-for-17 (.765) performance at the plate and notched her second-career no-hitter in the circle.

She racked up nine-extra base hits, including six doubles and a trio of home runs. She drove in 10 runs and scored 12 of her own, while stealing five bases and drawing two walks. Walters slugged 1.647 percent and compiled a .762 on-base percentage. In a Feb. 9 win over Queens, the senior hit a school record three home runs, drove in five and scored four runs.

In the circle, Walters made three starts with none better than her near perfect game against Barton. She struck out seven Bulldogs and allowed just one walk in her second no-hitter in as many seasons. In 10.1 innings of work this week, Walters allowed just three earned runs (2.03 ERA), while striking out 12 and holding opponents to a .179 batting average.

Walters now leads the PBC in runs (16), home runs (5), runs batted in (17) and total bases (39), while ranking in the league’s top five in batting average (.545), hits (18), doubles (6), stolen bases (8) and slugging percentage (1.182). Her numbers as a pitcher are just as impressive, as she ranks second in wins (4) and complete games (3), fourth in complete games (3) and seventh in innings pitched (28.1), strikeouts (23) and earned run average (1.24).

Walters and the Braves are back in action Sunday with a doubleheader against Elizabeth City State at LRA Field in Pembroke. First pitch is set for noon.

Bladenboro native off to a hot start for the Braves