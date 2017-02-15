County wrestlers set to compete in state championships

At the NCHSAA 4A East regionals, when Rommie and Ronald McNeill weren’t on the mat wrestling their way to a state championship berth, the brothers were in the other’s corner coaching, supporting and watching every move they made.

“At the regional tournament, they became inseparable,” Purnell Swett wrestling coach Nicky Barnes said. “When one was wrestling, the other was dying to get in the corner and vice versa. It’s a support system and accountability that pushed them to the success they’ve had.”

Rommie and Ronald are Purnell Swett’s two qualifiers for the NCHSAA wrestling state championships that start Thursday night and run through Saturday at the Greensboro Coliseum. In total, eight wrestlers from Robeson County high schools will wrestle this weekend with five coming from Lumberton and one from St. Pauls in the 2A classification.

While both have found success on the mat this season, the road there came far beyond the work from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the wrestling room from October to February. Both have built the foundations of their season by wrestling year round with Barnes and the local wrestling club, but they take their preparation a step further with accountability all the time at home.

“We always keep on each other and when one of us does something we will be like, ‘Is that going to help or is that going make it worse at practice,’” Rommie said.

Rommie is coming off a perfect run through the 138-pound division at regionals, capped off with a win over Lumberton’s Jaden Jenkins who was undefeated going into the match. Ronald capped off fourth at 160 pounds.

“I’d always go out there saying I was going to beat him, not with cockiness, but this time I said I was just going to go out there and wrestle my best,” Rommie said. “If he beats the No. 1, I will see him. I hope he beats him because he represents Robeson County.”

The accountability goes into the matches and practice as both know each other’s style and likes to give pointers, especially in practice when they face off to prep for wrestlers that have a wrestling style like their brother.

“Us being brothers, we have a certain way of knowing stuff,” Ronald said. “It help out a lot, especially in matches. I just tell him to go with his moves. He’s my brother and I know what he’s going to do.”

Experience is on Lumberton’s side with two of the five wrestlers going to states having experience on that level in the past. Chris Kelly qualified last year for the Pirates and Jenkins wrestled in the South Carolina state championships before transferring in. The pair have given the three rookies plans on how to prepare for the new environment.

One of the captains as a senior, Kelly has been a leader for the Pirates all year and coach Jamie Bell expects his final week of high school practice to be much of the same.

“Chris has been a tremendous leader this whole season, just because of his experience,” Bell said. “You can see how his whole attitude has changed and how he views things and these big tournaments.”

Kelly, wrestling at 126 pounds, has a pretty clear message for his teammates, “There’s nothing to really worry about. You have nothing to lose here with it being your first time so why not go out there and give it your all.”

After picking up his first loss of the season, in the regional championship, Jenkins knows that the road ahead doesn’t get easier, but feels a bit relieved the burden of an undefeated season is no longer there.

“I already know it’s going to be hard,” Jenkins said. “I didn’t wrestle my best before and that put me in a bad situation, but I don’t think it’s nothing I can’t overcome. I’m physically there, I just need to prepared mentally in my head on what I want to do and how I need to do it.”

Noah Taylor came in second at 113 pounds, Yakemiean Johnson won the 132-pound class and Chris Thompson came in fourth at 195 pounds at regionals and are the three first-timers.

“I’m just practicing and listening to what Chris (Kelly) told me because he went last year. I’m going out there blindsided, but I’ll try my best,” Taylor said.

“I feel very good about it. It’s my first time so I’m going out there thinking I can win it,” Johnson said. “I’m just trying to use everything that Coach (Bell), Chris, Noah and JJ (Jenkins) has taught me and go in there with a full focus for wrestling.”

“That whole month, they (the coaches and team) were pushing me hard so having the opportunity to go to states in my first year is pretty exciting,” said Thompson, who has only been wrestling varsity for a month.

St. Pauls’ Joseph Layne came in second in the 152-pound class at regionals and has made an impact with the Bulldogs as a first-year transfer from South View.

“It’s just another tournament,” Layne said. “Most of the time, I know everybody there is nervous, but I think I’m one of the more calmer ones because I know at the end of the day my coaches will still appreciate that I went.”

“I expect him to win some matches, I’m not sure how many because that depends on how he feels and how he reacts to the other wrestlers,” said St. Pauls coach Tony McMillan.

Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo

Lumberton’s Jaden Jenkins, top, and Purnell Swett’s Rommie McNeill were two of eight Robeson County wrestlers that qualified for the NCHSAA wrestling state championships this weekend in Greensboro. McNeill topped Jenkins at the 4A East regionals last weekend in the 138-pound title bout. http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Rommie2017214124028734-1.jpg Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian file photo

Lumberton’s Jaden Jenkins, top, and Purnell Swett’s Rommie McNeill were two of eight Robeson County wrestlers that qualified for the NCHSAA wrestling state championships this weekend in Greensboro. McNeill topped Jenkins at the 4A East regionals last weekend in the 138-pound title bout. Rommie McNeill http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Rommie-McNeill2017214232216235-1.jpeg Rommie McNeill Ronald McNeill http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Ronald2017214232219832-1.jpeg Ronald McNeill Kelly http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Chris-Kelly-mug2017214123935912-1.jpeg Kelly Thompson http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Chris-Thompson2017214123939622-1.jpeg Thompson Jenkins http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Jaden2017214123942752-1.jpeg Jenkins Taylor http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Noah2017214123947803-1.jpeg Taylor Johnson http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Yakemiean2017214123950680-1.jpeg Johnson Layne http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Layne2017214232212445-1.jpeg Layne

By Jonathan Bym [email protected]



Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977. Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.