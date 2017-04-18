Grayson Allen will return for senior season at Duke

Duke’s Grayson Allen, an All-American as a sophomore, announced Tuesday that he’s bypassing the NBA Draft and returning to school for his senior year.

“I’m a firm believer that when something feels right, you go with it,” Allen said in a statement. “The chance to play with next year’s team just felt right. I’m completely focused on helping [coach Mike Krzyzewski] and our staff lead this team to a special season. I love being a Duke student — and continuing to be part of the university culture is something I don’t take for granted.”

Allen averaged 14.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season while helping Duke win 28 games and the ACC Tournament title before South Carolina upset the Blue Devils in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Tournament.

As a freshman, the 6-foot-5 guard helped the Blue Devils win the 2015 NCAA Tournament. He was suspended in December after a tripping incident that turned him into one of the sport’s most controversial figures. His return should make Duke a top-10 team and provide college basketball with another recognizable face.

