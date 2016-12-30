Hotel refugees face deadline

LUMBERTON — A disabled woman in her 70s who has been living in emergency shelters and motels since Hurricane Matthew took her home is looking to God to help find her a place to live.

Ms. Green, who did not want her first name used, said “a lot can happen in a week” — and for her it must as her FEMA-assisted stay in a local motel ends Jan. 7.

Hurricane Matthew caused hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage in Robeson County, with it’s biggest legacy possibly being on housing. Emergency management personnel estimate that more than 7,000 structures were damaged or destroyed. Months after the initial wind and rain that left thousands of people displaced, many of the most vulnerable members of the community are still struggling to find a place to call home.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s program for housing disaster victims in hotels and motels is scheduled to end a week from today, though it could be extended for a second time,

Green says she spends most of her days in bed in bed at the Motel 6.

“God is great. He has a plan,” Green said. “A lot can happen in a week.”

The Transitional Shelter Assistance program is designed as a stopgap to move people out of emergency shelters before they move on to more permanent residences.

However, there is a gap between those in need of a place to stay and the number of available or affordable homes. Some of those still in FEMA-assisted housing are repairing their homes and some have a place to go but are still hurdling bureaucratic obstacles. Many more were in government-assisted housing or without a permanent home when the water began to rise.

Green has been in touch with FEMA, which put her in touch with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Lumberton Housing Authority and other agencies that deal with housing for disabled people.

The Housing Authority of Lumberton had a total of 725 people who were displaced by Hurricane Matthew, which represented 260 families, according to interim Deputy Director Barbie Hunt.

Hunt said 267 units and two community buildings were flooded, with seven units unoccupied at the time of the flood. Repairs and relocation have allowed 19 families to move out of motels and back into Housing Authority units. However, 81 families were still in motels as of Friday, according to Hunt.

For those homes still unfit for habitation, Hunt said there are two paths for rehabilitating them. Some were insured for flood damages. Others were not because they were not in a flood plain.

After the bidding is completed for work on the apartments, Hunt expects to get construction started by the first of March with a target completion date of July.

A former resident of one of those buildings, but who most recently rented privately, is Heather Hunt, who was picking up a meal with her 4-year-old daughter wrapped around her arm Thursday afternoon. She is worried about where her small family will end up.

“I’ve called the numbers that FEMA has given us and have not found anything,” she said. “I can’t get back with the Lumberton Housing people. They don’t have places for anybody.”

Heather Hunt works part time and has looked for a small rental property via the FEMA housing portal — a website set up to identify available housing — but says making ends meet will be difficult. Before the storm she and a childhood friend, also a single mother, rented a property together. However her friend and family have looked for greener pastures in Tennessee.

FEMA has referred people looking for housing to several agencies involved in identifying housing options and to FEMA’s websites. However, the housing portal lists fewer than a dozen homes available to rent in the Lumberton area and fewer still in Pembroke, St. Pauls and the rest of Robeson County.

“If you know people who seem stuck, tell them to call FEMA,” the agency advises in releases. “Calling FEMA to get answers may be especially useful to those living in hotels as part of the Transitional Sheltering Assistance program. If you are part of the TSA program, you should be working on finding a more permanent place to live as soon as possible.”

Suggestions for housing help include contacting the United Way, the North Carolina Housing Helps organization or directly contacting your housing authority, if you were previously housed by them.

Despite the offers of help, many are feeling helpless.

Franklin, who didn’t provide his full name, sat outside his Royal Inn motel room in a lawn chair and stared at his feet as he described his situation. For two years he has moved between homeless shelters. Since October, when he was washed out of the First Baptist shelter in South Lumberton, Franklin has lived in four emergency shelters and two motels. The Jan. 7 deadline is just another move for the former textile worker.

“I called FEMA and they were very nice,” he said, “but I don’t know where to go. I’ve talked to some church people who are trying to get me something. Get me in somewhere. We will see.”

Alexander Sanders, who has been living at the Economy Inn, said if he doesn’t get an extension he will probably have to temporarily move in with an uncle. Sanders’ home on Noir Street in Lumberton was destroyed by floodwaters.

“I have a double-wide and have the land to put it on,” the disabled carpenter said. “But I don’t have the money to put in a septic tank and lights on the property.”

While Sanders looks toward his home beyond the storm-related hurdles, others are involved in a lengthy repair process.

Treasa Ward said she may have to stay in a motel for a while longer after FEMA’s Jan. 7 deadline.

“I’m trying to get my house fixed, but it probably won’t be done by the seventh,” she said. “The roof is being fixed tomorrow.”

Ward, whose home suffered severe flood damage, lives on N.C. 211 East. She is currently staying at the Quality Inn in Lumberton with her two grandsons.

If you have questions about the next step in your recovery, related to housing or anything else, FEMA suggests calling them as a first step at 1-800-621-3362.

If you have specific housing needs, the following agencies are available:

— NCHousingHelps.org is a free service to locate available and affordable rental housing. The service is available online or through a toll-free, bilingual call center, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, by calling 877-428-8844.

— The FEMA Housing Portal, https://asd.fema.gov/inter/hportal/home.htm, provides rental housing information arranged by area.

— If you lived in public housing or a multi-family Section 8 apartment or had a Housing Choice Voucher before Hurricane Matthew the U.S. Housing and Urban Development may be able to help you. Contact the housing provider that assisted you before the disaster and contact HUD at 336-851-8058 or email [email protected]

Matthew victims unsure of next move

By Mike Gellatly [email protected]

Reach Mike Gellatly via Twitter @MikeGellatly. Staff writers Terri Ferguson Smith and Bob Shiles contributed to this report.

