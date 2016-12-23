E. coli gets a lot of bad press. Think Jack in the Box, Taco Bell, and Chipotle. But did you know that at least one major pharmaceutical company uses a strain of e. Coli to make insulin for diabetics? And e. Coli research has propelled one student from Robeson Community College to Penn State University.

Jacoby Clark enrolled at Robeson Early College High School in 2013 as a freshman. For most students ECHS is a five-year program in which they earn a high school diploma and, if they earn enough credits, also an associate degree from the college.

In May Clark will receive not only his diploma, but also his associate in science degree as he will have completed the requirements for both in only four years. In other words, he will be entering Penn State as a junior at an age when most students are entering college as a freshman. Given that Penn State costs approximately $38,000 a year to attend, the Clark family will save about $76,000 on Jacoby’s education.

Several opportunities at Robeson Community College inspired Clark to apply to Penn State. Clark is involved in several extracurricular activities including the National Honor Society and Beta Club with ECHS, both of which he serves as Vice President. On the college side, Clark serves as Vice President of Honors College, Secretary of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and President of the Minority Male Mentoring Program. It was through the latter that he worked an internship with RCC biology instructor Jennifer Brown.

As part of his Honors College requirements Clark contracted with RCC math instructor Cassandra Johnson to serve as his project advisor for a calculus project that focuses on bacterial growth. As part of that project Clark spent 10 hours at a time in a microbiology lab on a couple of occasions, monitoring the growth of e. Coli on 40 agar plates.

Clark counted the growth of the bacteria hourly and plotted the results on a graph. He used calculus to determine the average rate of change in growth over time. Students often “compartmentalize” subject matter because too often that is how schools are organized. Clark and Brown noted that this project was valuable from a student perspective because it integrated calculus concepts with biological concepts. Clark’s subsequent report was about 20 pages long and will ultimately lead to the production of a poster for his Honors College capstone presentation at the Honors College dinner later this year.

When asked what motivated him to attend ECHS, Clark replied, “I saw it as a step to college. I just thought Early College would be better for me than traditional high school and it gave me access to a free college education.”

Brown and MMAP advisor Roy Raby both noted Clark’s dedication. Brown noted that he met with lab technician Ben Bryan at 7 am many mornings because that was when the lab was available and Bryan had time to assist. Raby noted Clark’s concern for others evidenced by his tutoring other students on an informal basis.

Clark originally wanted to be a cardiologist, but an earlier honors project on infectious diseases which was supervised by RCC English instructor Wendy Fields and a biology class with RCC adjunct biology instructor Ursula Adams caused Clark to change his direction slightly. He is still interested in the medical field, but as a researcher.

After touring many colleges with MMAP and applying to several, Clark discovered a program at Penn State for students interested in immunology and infectious diseases at the undergraduate level. He was recently notified of his acceptance, plans to do research at Penn State and follow that with medical school. He ultimately plans to get a PhD in infectious diseases and would like to do research at the Centers for Disease Control or the World Health Organization on cancers caused by viruses.

If you would like to join Clark on campus at Robeson Community College for the spring semester, you have one last chance to register for curriculum classes on Jan. 4.

Dennis Watts Contributing columnist

Dennis Watts is the public information officer for Robeson Community College.

