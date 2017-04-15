JOHN O. MCDONALD SR.

WAGRAM — Mr. John O. McDonald Sr. of Wagram, N.C., died on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at his home in Wagram, N.C.

He was 79 years old.

The funeral will be held at Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Wagram, N.C., on Monday, April 17, 2017. at noon. Pastor Bert L. Lattaker III will officiate.

The viewing will be one hour before the funeral service on Monday, April 17, 2017 at Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Wagram, N.C.

The burial will be at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery, Laurinburg, N.C.

Jackson Funeral Home in Laurinburg, N.C., is in charge.