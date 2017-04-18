Five more charged in alleged drug-dealing ring

LUMBERTON — A federal grand jury has indicted 12 Robeson County residents, including a chief of the Tuscarora Nation, on charges of being involved in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine and more than 2,200 pounds of marijuana.

On March 16, Bear Clan Chief Mitchell Ray Locklear, also known as Black Mitchell, and six other men were arrested in a joint local and federal law enforcement sting. Five more members of the alleged drug trafficking organization were arrested Monday in the wake of an indictment that charges 30 counts of wrongdoing from the year 2011 to March 16, 2017.

In March, Locklear, then 54; his son, Christopher Mitchell Locklear, 34; Timmy Lloyd Hunt, 42; Torrey Locklear, 37; Kevin Dwayne Revels, 35; Brandon Darris Locklear, all of Maxton, and 30-year-old Kevin Jeffery Clark Jr., also known as White Boy Kel, of Rowland, were arrested on drug distribution charges.

Last week a grand jury indicted those seven plus Archie Lynn Strickland, also known as Lump, Andres Garza, Andrea True Brayboy, also known as Angie, Austin Aaron Godwin and Eliseo Enriquez Jr. on charges of criminal conspiracy and 29 drug distribution charge.

The indictment, as did previous documents, position Mitchell Locklear as the leader of the conspiracy and most culpable.

Criminal conspiracy to distribute narcotics in the amounts alleged carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million.

The indictment was true billed by a grand jury on April 11 but was kept secret until after the arrests of the newly charged individuals were made.

The indictment lays out 64 items the Department of Justice expects to seize if the group is convicted. The items include $168,597 in cash and 54 firearms seized during the initial raid, plus four vehicles allegedly used for drug-dealing activities. The vehicles include a $30,000 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a $50,000 2015 Lexus sedan.

Michell Locklear http://robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Mitchell-Locklear2017418125317402-1.jpg Michell Locklear

By Mike Gellatly [email protected]

