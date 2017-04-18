RYAN BLAKE JACOBS

PEMBROKE — Ryan Blake Jacobs entered the Sunrise of his earthly life on Nov. 1, 1987, and walked into his sunset on Sunday April 16, 2017, following a brief life of only 29 years.

Ryan is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Theone Jacobs, and his maternal grandparents, Floyd (Bo) and Judy Locklear.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Revels Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gary Locklear officiating. Burial will follow in the Lowry Family Cemetery on Oak Grove Church Road.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Gregory Lynn and Ginger Ann Jacobs of Pembroke; a precious daughter, Naryiah Jacobs of Lumberton; a sister, Misty Jacobs (Gary) of Pembroke; a brother, Gabriel Jacobs of the home; and three nephews and nieces, Brandon (BJ), Miley, and Tonley. He also leaves behind a special friend, Ms. Katherine (Kat) Privett and a tremendous host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday before the service at Revels Funeral Home Lumberton.