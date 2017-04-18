HATTIE MCLAUGHLIN MCRAE

WAGRAM — Mrs. Hattie McLaughlin McRae of Wagram, N.C, died on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Morrison Manor, Laurinburg, N.C. She was 75 years old.

The funeral service will be held at Zion CPH Church, Wagram, N.C., on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 3 p.m.

The viewing will be one hour before funeral service on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Zion CPH Church.

The burial will be at Mt. Pisgah Holiness Church Cemetery, Laurinburg, NC.

Jackson Funeral Home in Laurinburg, N.C., is in charge.