ANGELA DALE STRICKLAND

LUMBERTON — Angela Dale Strickland, 45, of 441 Sunset Road, Lumberton, N.C. ,departed this life on April 15, 2017, at her home.

Angela was born on April 10, 1972, to Roger Dale Strickland and June Ellen Scott Strickland.

Angela is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Earl Scott of Lumberton; her father, Roger Dale Strickland of Lumberton; her paternal grandparents, Earl Evie Strickland and Velma Lee Freeman Strickland of Fairmont; her brother, Jeremy Nicholas Oxendine of Lumberton; and her son, Isaac Scott Strickland.

The funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday from Liberty Holiness Church with the Revs. Brian Sampson, Eugene Scott and Hedrick Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Lumbee Memorial Gardens.

Surviving is her son, Ryan Bailey Fields (or as she called him “Bay Bay”) of Lumberton; her mother, June Ellen Strickland Oxendine and stepdad Spencer Oxendine of Lumberton; her maternal grandmother, Dessie Scott of Lumberton; her sisters, Nakia Strickland McNeill of Lumberton and Candice Sampson (Brian) of Lumberton; her brothers, Spencer Oxendine Jr. of Lumberton, Patrick Oxendine of Pembroke; her nieces, Erin Kaylee McNeill (ﬁancé Adam Ryan Richardson), Harlee Jae McNeill, Nyah Sampson, Mariah Oxendine, all of Lumberton; her nephews, Justice Sampson of Durham, Josiah McNeill of The U.S. Navy stationed in California, Chandler McNeill of Lumberton, Spencer Oxendine III of Lumberton, Prather Oxendine of Lumberton, Sakota Oxendine of Lumberton; and her one and only great-nephew, Conner Ryan Richardson of Lumberton; and a host of relatives and friends.

The viewing will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Boles-Biggs Funeral Home of Lumberton.

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesbiggs.com.