Fire destroys 2-story home

LUMBERTON — Firefighters from three departments fought a fire at a two-story home Monday morning, but it was probably destroyed, Fire Chief Paul Ivey said.

The family was not at home when the house at 2920 Hedge Drive caught fire, the chief said, and no one was injured.

“But the house is probably a total loss,” Ivey said.

Firefighters received the call about 10:16 a.m., Ivey said. Smoke was pouring through the roof when they arrived. Shortly thereafter, the fire was shooting through the roof.

Two fire trucks and one ladder truck from the Lumberton Fire Department were dispatched and they were assisted by firefighters from the Raft Swamp and Deep Branch volunteer fire departments. Units from Lumberton Rescue and the Robeson County Ambulance Service also were on the scene. Firefighters were still on the scene at 2 p.m.

The cause of the first has not been determined.